Konnan Says That Iyo Sky ‘Has No Charisma’

– During a recent edition of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan critiqued reigning WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky, saying that she lacks charisma. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on Iyo Sky: “She has no charisma, and I am into her storyline now, well I was into it because she just cashed in that Money In The Bank thing, but they are separating her and Bayley and it’s kind of funny how her and Bayley were going back and forth and doing one-upmanship, but yeah, she’s not an interesting character whatsoever.”

On not finding Iyo interesting: “She hasn’t been interesting to me on viewing that show, period. She’s not interesting yet.”

Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month, beating Bianca Belair to capture the WWE Women’s Championship.