Konnan Says Kenny Omega Couldn’t Appear At AAA Triplemania Due To ‘Legal Issues’

In the latest episode of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast (via F4WOnline), Konnan said that he tried to get Kenny Omega to send a video for AAA Triplemania, but it couldn’t happen due to legal issues. He previously claimed that Omega couldn’t wrestle at the show due to his suspension, but but noted plans were never ‘locked in’.

He said: “I know there are some legal issues because I actually asked Kenny Omega if he could send me a video for Triplemania, whoever wins between Vikingo and Fenix because, you know, he’s the number one contender, and he goes, ‘I still can’t because of legal issues.’ So, there is something legal going on.”

It had previously reported that an investigation into the brawl at All Out, featuring Omega, was still underway and none of the people suspended had heard about their status in AEW.