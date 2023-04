In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via SportsKeeda), Konnan said that both Ric Flair and Andrade el Idolo were backstage at Wrestlemania, supporting Charlotte Flair.

He said: “Did he go out with his daughter? Because I saw him backstage with her. He was backstage with her before the match [at WrestleMania 39], [and] so was Andrade.“