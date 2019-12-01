Konnan Set to Appear at MLW Opera Cup This Week

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has officially announced that Konnan will be appearing at the MLW Fusion TV taping this week for the Opera Cup. The event is scheduled for Thursday, December 5 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. You can check out the full announcement below.

MLW today announced Konnan will be in the house at the Opera Cup at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City next Thursday December 5. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The outspoken guiding light for countless luchadores promises to drop some truth bombs when he enters the Melrose Ballroom.

What does Konnan have to say? Who will the hall of fame put in his crosshairs? Will he divulge more about the AAA-MLW relationship?

