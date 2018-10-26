Konnan Set To Become Top Agent And Producer For MLW, Other Behind-the-Scenes Changes

PWInsider reports that Konnan is set to replace Bruce Prichard as the senior producer and top agent for Major League Wrestling. Prichard will no longer work behind-the-scenes but it’s said to be an amicable exit and the door is open for him to return in the future. His Something to Wrestle With podcast will continue to air on MLW’s podcast network.

Konnan started working behind-the-scenes last month in Fort Lauderdale and got more power as he continued, running the locker room at MLW Fury Road in New York. He will take over all of Prichard’s duties, including gorilla position. Konnan, Court Bauer and Mister Saint Laurent, who started the first MLW podcast together, are now handling the wrestling production. This will not affect Konnan’s work with AAA or Impact Wrestling.

Meanwhile, former WWE creative team member Alex Greenfield is also a producing, overseeing pre-taped material and more. Tommy Dreamer, Low Ki and Sami Callihan also work as agents for the promotion.