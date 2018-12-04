wrestling / News
Konnan Slams WWE’s Booking of Bobby Lashley, Says He Should be Groomed to Face Brock Lesnar
December 4, 2018 | Posted by
– Konnan is apparently none too happy with how WWE is booking Bobby Lashley. The Impact star posted to Twitter criticizing how Lashley’s been portrayed on Raw as of late, calling the booking “ridiculous” as you can see below.
Konnan said that Lashley “should be groomed [to face Brock] Lesnar”:
guy can talk, can work, great look, MMA background, he should be groomed for Lesnar..point, period end of story…#Ridiculous
— Konnan (@Konnan5150) December 4, 2018