Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Konnan Slams WWE’s Booking of Bobby Lashley, Says He Should be Groomed to Face Brock Lesnar

December 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Konnan GFW MLW

– Konnan is apparently none too happy with how WWE is booking Bobby Lashley. The Impact star posted to Twitter criticizing how Lashley’s been portrayed on Raw as of late, calling the booking “ridiculous” as you can see below.

Konnan said that Lashley “should be groomed [to face Brock] Lesnar”:

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Konnan, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading