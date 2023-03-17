Konnan Says Jeff Hardy Should Turn Heel If He Returns To AEW

Speaking recently on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan tackled the idea of how to incorporate Jeff Hardy back into the industry in the event that the wrestler returns to AEW after his legal troubles and suspension (per Wrestling Inc). Konna’s suggestion would be to utilize Hardy as a heel, building off the events he has experienced to date. Konnan also allowed for the need to ensure that Hardy demonstrate his intent to avoid the actions that got him into hot water initially. You can read a few highlights and listen to the full episode below.

On how Jeff Hardy would be best used by AEW if he returns: “People always expect him to take bumps and he’s willing to take them. Unnecessary. I would turn that motherfucker heel because, as a nice guy, nice guys always get fucked over. He’s probably got a lot of pent-up aggression from people that wronged him. He could dip into that and not have to fly because now he’s a heel that can do one or two cool moves because he’s still a legend.”

On how Konnan feels about the possibility of getting Hardy back in the ring: “I would want to use him, but he would have to convince me.”