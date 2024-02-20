Konnan Talks One Mistake WWE Is Making With Sami Zayn

On the latest episode of the Keeping It 100 (per Wrestling Inc), Konnan discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WCW/TNA wrestler discussed how WWE is making a mistake with portraying Sami Zayn as an underdog.

“When he did that sitdown interview on ‘Raw’ with the girl in the stands, and he was like, ‘Oh, now I’m Rocky, Triple H says I’m the underdog,'” Konnan said. “‘Well, you’re not supposed to be the underdog anymore. They made you a star.’ And that’s one of the few mistakes WWE has done. They did not elevate him like they should have.”