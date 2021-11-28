Konnan Thanks AEW, GCW and ROH For Helping With AAA Triplemania Regia

In a series of posts on Twitter, Konnan thanked AEW, GCW and ROH for their help with this year’s AAA Triplemania Regia on December 4.

Want to thank @TonyKhan @facdaniels @AEW for their invaluable assistance for our Dec 04th show.

Love it when companies work together for the benefit of the FANS. #LUCHALIBRE — Konnan (@Konnan5150) November 27, 2021

Want to thank @GCWrestling_ @Lauderdale11 @GringoLocoOG for their help for our Dec04 show.

Again thank you for collaborating with us

Check out the show on @FiteTV #LUCHALIBRE — Konnan (@Konnan5150) November 27, 2021