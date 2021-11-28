wrestling / News
Konnan Thanks AEW, GCW and ROH For Helping With AAA Triplemania Regia
In a series of posts on Twitter, Konnan thanked AEW, GCW and ROH for their help with this year’s AAA Triplemania Regia on December 4.
AEW: “Want to thank @TonyKhan @facdaniels @AEW for their invaluable assistance for our Dec 04th show. Love it when companies work together for the benefit of the FANS. #LUCHALIBRE”
GCW: “Want to thank @GCWrestling_ @Lauderdale11 @GringoLocoOG for their help for our Dec04 show. Again thank you for collaborating with us Check out the show on @FiteTV #LUCHALIBRE”
ROH: “Thank You @ringofhonor @ROHDelirious & David for all your help for our Dec 04 show…Respect. Check out the show @FiteTV #LuchaLibre”
Want to thank @TonyKhan @facdaniels @AEW for their invaluable assistance for our Dec 04th show.
Love it when companies work together for the benefit of the FANS. #LUCHALIBRE
— Konnan (@Konnan5150) November 27, 2021
Want to thank @GCWrestling_ @Lauderdale11 @GringoLocoOG for their help for our Dec04 show.
Again thank you for collaborating with us
Check out the show on @FiteTV #LUCHALIBRE
— Konnan (@Konnan5150) November 27, 2021
Thank You @ringofhonor @ROHDelirious & David for all your help for our Dec 04 show…
Respect.
Check out the show @FiteTV #LuchaLibre
— Konnan (@Konnan5150) November 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Shares New Pic, Says He’s Down to ‘9th Grade Weight’
- Sami Zayn On His Frustrations With Comparing Current WWE To Attitude Era, Why Attitude Era Wouldn’t Work Now
- WWE Announces Compensation Details For Former CFO Kristina Salen
- John Cena, Batista, & Randy Orton Reflect On OVW In WWE Ruthless Aggression Sneak Peek