Konnan Thinks AEW’s Brody King Is ‘Very Underrated’
April 19, 2025
– During a recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan spoke on AEW wrestler Brody King, who he considers to be a “very underrated” talent.
Konnan said on Brody King (via WrestlingInc.com), “This guy, Brody King, he always has good matches.” He continued, “He’s very underrated. Even when he was facing Darby, he was having great matches. Against big guys, he has great matches. He’s very underrated.”
