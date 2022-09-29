wrestling / News
Konnan Thinks Both WWE and AEW Are Doing Really Well Right Now
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan gave his thoughts on the WWE and AEW products as of late, giving praise to both companies. He noted that Triple H removing Vince McMahon “buffoonery” has been better for WWE. Here are highlights:
On the state of WWE: “The WWE’s gotten a lot better. I got to give them credit. I used to hate reviewing their shows. Just about every single match is really good. They’re a little bit too long for my taste. I’m not a big fan of long matches. I’ve seen so many wrestling matches, I get kind of bored easily.”
On his thoughts on AEW: “There wasn’t a bad match on Wednesday.” Konnan emphasized, “Not one bad match, not really one bad segment.”
On both companies doing well: “That’s what you get when you got competition. The fans come out winning.”
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Recalls Being Paired With Undertaker Backstage Early On, Taker Working Through Pain At The Time
- WWE Closes Performance Center Due to Hurricane Ian, Former NJPW Wrestler Seen There
- Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin’s Neck Injury At WWE SummerSlam 1997, Austin’s Reaction After The Match
- Mick Foley on Why CM Punk’s Comments Following AEW All Out Were ‘Disastrous’ for Tony Khan