Konnan Thinks Dominik Should Beat Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, Konnan discussed the Dominik and Rey Mysterio feud, along with Dominik turning heel. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Konnan on if he ever imagined Dominik Mysterio would become this heel character: “No, no, no, no, no. Especially not as a heel because he’s like Rey. You know how you meet guys that are naturally nice guys, they don’t really have any malice? Rey’s like that and Dom’s like that because he raised him like that.”

On how Dominik used to question his character when teaming with his father: “I remember him going, ‘People always ask me what’s my gimmick supposed to be? What would my character do?’ This is when he was with Rey. He goes, ‘But what is my character?’ and I go Yeah, you’re right bro. You need to break away from f***ing Rey.’ It was cool at the beginning, but now it’s like training wheels. WWE must have seen something in him to put him in with the Judgment Day. People that have more name [value] and experience than him,” Konnan said. “I was thinking, ‘Alright, he’s gonna learn. Rey will teach him some stuff. Edge will teach him —’ But nah, he came out of the boxes running. That whole Prison Dom thing got over like a million bucks, and just the fact that he’s being disrespectful to his dad, who is universally loved. Yeah, I’m super happy.”

On who should win at WrestleMania: “I would put Dominik over, you know? Rey’s already over. Yeah, that would get mega heat.”

Ahead of WrestleMania 39, Konnan will be the one to induct Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class on March 31.