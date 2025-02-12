– On Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan shared his praise for surging AEW star, Harley Cameron, noting that she’s more entertaining than “90%” of the girls on the roster. Cameron will be facing Mercedes Mone at thsi weekend’s AEW Grand Slam Australia.

Konnan said on Harley Cameron (via WrestlingInc.com), “I think Harley is more entertaining than 90% of the girls there.” He continued, “Every time they give her a chance, she’s entertaining.”

Cameron challenges Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship at AEW Grand Slam Australia on Saturday, February 15. The event will be held at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia. The show will be broadcast via tape delay on TNT.