Konnan Thinks Jacob Fatu and Alex Hammerstone Should Be In A Bigger Company Than MLW

In the latest episode of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan called MLW’s Jacob Fatu and Alex Hammerstone ‘main event stars’ and wondered why they aren’t working elsewhere. He thinks they would be better suited in a bigger promotion like WWE or AEW.

He said: “I don’t understand why they haven’t been picked up. They’re both main eventers. Fatu, I think, has more upside than Hammerstone, but Hammerstone is definitely a star. I have no idea why they haven’t been picked up.“