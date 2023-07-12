– On the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan explained why Jey Uso is a good choice to beat Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, noting that Jey Uso is the most natural choice.

Konnan stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re gonna have to give your rub to somebody sooner rather than late. It might as well be [Jey Uso]. He’s the most natural opponent you have. They weren’t going to do it with [Sami] Zayn, might as well do it with him.”

Roman Reigns has held the WWE Universal title for 1,044 days and counting. He will reportedly defend his title against Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2023.