Konnan Thinks Karrion Kross Will Eventually Leave WWE For Hollywood

In the latest episode of his Keepin’ it 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan said he believes that Karrion Kross will eventually make the leap from WWE to Hollywood and acting.

He said: “[Karrion Kross has] obviously got a good mind for the business. When I met him, he had a very high wrestling IQ for somebody that had been in the business for that little time. I knew he was going to be a star and he is going to be a star and I think he will go to Hollywood one day, much like Batista and Cena, you know, and The Rock did.“