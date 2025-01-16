Konnan Thinks MJF Has ‘Gotten Cold’ in AEW

– During the latest edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has grown “cold” in AEW, stating that MJF’s recent storyline with Adam Cole was “terrible.” Konnan stated the following on MJF:

“I just thought bro, MJF has kind of gotten cold … the thing with Adam Cole was terrible and then they extended it, you know what I’m saying? Like that finish and him revealing to be him [The Devil] make Cole look dumb. Then they took more time off because he broke his leg or something like that, his ankle right? And MJF hasn’t really done anything hot since then.”

On last night’s AEW Dynamite, MJF continued to progress his feud with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.