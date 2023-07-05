– During a recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan speculated that MJF has already signed a deal extension with AEW, noting that he can’t believe Tony Khan allows MJF to say whatever he wants and talk about the Bidding War of 2024 without having signed him to a new contract. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan’s assumption that MJF privately re-upped with AEW: “I’m going to assume that privately he has signed a longer deal with Tony. I can’t imagine Tony would let him go out there, saying stuff like that, and if he has then he will never ever live it down. I cannot believe in any shape or form, because Tony’s not dumb, that he would let him be going out there if there is a chance he is leaving,” Konnan started, agreeing with his co-host Disco Inferno. Inferno had said that it would be a safe bet that he had signed. However, he conceded that he struggles to distinguish reality from fiction based on what he’s seen from the company.

Konnan on how MJF is treated in AEW: “Bro, they’ve given the keys to the car to him. He’s got long promo segments, long matches, he does and says what he wants. He’s the man there.”