Konnan Thinks Natalya Is Stale, Doesn’t Think She’s A Good Challenger For Rhea Ripley
During an appearance on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan spoke about Natalya being pushed as the next challenger for Rhea Ripley, and how he thinks she has become stale. Natalya confronted Ripley on last week’s episode of RAW.
He said: “That’s the thing, people get stale. I like Nattie, I think she’s awesome but she just feels stale. She’s been there so long and they don’t do nothing with her. She disappears, then all the sudden she just shows up like she’s a credible opponent and you’re like ‘dude, she’s stale,’ and that happens a lot. If wrestlers only worked six months out of the year then the other six months they could work other places or just rest if you have them under contract. They’ll come back fresher.“
