Konnan Thinks Tony Khan Should Delegate Creative Roles in AEW

– During a recent edition of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed how many hats Tony Khan has with both running AEW along with his other roles. He suggested that Khan should delegate creative duties in AEW to people such as Jeff Jarrett and then take more of an editor role for the shows themselves. Konnan stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“There’s a lot of names out there, and have Jeff Jarrett run one show and have another person run another show, and then [Khan] edits it. Whoever is doing good numbers, you keep them there, and if not, put somebody else [in]. It’s mind-boggling to me that Tony has the time, energy, or even the creative makeup to make four shows pop, because that’s kind of what he has now, right? Plus pay-per-views, plus handling talent, plus working in football and soccer.”

It’s heavily rumored that AEW will soon be started a new weekly Saturday program with WarnerMedia.