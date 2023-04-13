Konnan Thought Dominik Mysterio Angle At Hall of Fame Was Well Done

In an interview with Haus of Wrestling (via Fightful), Konnan praised the Dominik Mysterio angle at the WWE Hall of Fame, which he thought was ‘excellent’. The angle happened before Rey Mysterio’s speech and saw his son walk out on him to boos. Mysterio then said he would ‘handle business’ the next night at Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

On Dom’s angle at the Hall of Fame: “Yeah, and it was very subtly done without having to get into physicality or anything like that. That was excellent.”

On if Dominik is the biggest heel in WWE: “I don’t think so. They wouldn’t even let him talk [in the promo on SmackDown], it was incredible.”

On if Dominik is a better heel than MJF: “I don’t know, that’s hard to say. They’re just kinda different heels, the thing is that people like MJF, people don’t like Dominik, so he is a heel. [MJF] went out in Long Island and he’s trying to get over and I don’t think Dominik would ever do that if he went to San Diego.”