Konnan Levels Criticism at Tony Khan’s Handling of Ring of Honor

On his latest episode of K100 w/ Konnan & Disco, Konnan shared his thoughts on Tony Khan’s utilization of Ring of Honor, theorizing that the owner’s approach to the brand reveals flaws in his paradigm (via Wrestling Inc). Konnan explained that new viewers need an incentive to engage with Ring of Honor in order to maintain any success for the brand and that Khan’s current operational approach doesn’t attract a fresh audience. You can find a few highlights and listen to the full podcast below.

On Khan’s probable perspective on Ring of Honor: “He’s a Ring of Honor fan, grew up watching it, [and] now he bought it. To him, it has sentimental value. And all the hardcore marks, which are less than he thinks, they all pop for all these great matches that he puts together for them and him. But you’ve gotta forget about them — you’ve already got them. Like Disco [Inferno] says all the time, you’ve gotta draw new fans.”

On the idea that Khan should work to put ROH in a weekly spot: “Bro, why would you buy a company to have it on YouTube? … Why wouldn’t you make ‘Rampage’ or ‘Collision’ one of your ROH shows?”