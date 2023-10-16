Konnan Thinks Trick Williams Could Be ‘Money’ For WWE In the Future

Konnan is a fan of Trick Williams, and believes the NXT star could be successful on the main roster down the road. Konnan weighed in on Williams’ potential on the latest Keepin’ It 100, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Williams: “I think he could be money in the future. I watch him on NXT. He’s got a good little storyline going with Carmelo, which it looks like they’re going to break up, but it’s a slow burn.”

On the current NXT roster’s potential: “I think all those guys that they brought in before like Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, [Johnny] Gargano, [Tommaso] Ciampa, that whole little group remember, Cameron Grimes. Most of those guys haven’t gotten over. This new batch looks like they will to me, but then it’s all about booking, too. If you’re booked like s**t, that’s what’s going to happen.”