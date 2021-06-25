wrestling / News
Konnan & Tully Blanchard Going Face-to-Face On AEW Dynamite, New Match Announced
All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match and segment for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with Konnan making another appearance for the company. Konnan, the mentor of Santana and Ortiz, will go face-to-face with FTR’s manager Tully Blanchard. Meanwhile, a match between Ethan Page and Bear Bronson was also added to the show. Here’s the updated lineup
* AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (C) vs. Jungle Boy
* Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander
* Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal
* Ethan Page vs. Bear Bronson
* Konnan and Tully Blanchard go face-to-face
Just announced by @AEW GM @TonyKhan on @BustedOpenRadio, Mentor to @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful & Wrestling Legend @Konnan5150 will be face-to-face with the manager of #FTR & legendary Horsemen member #TullyBlanchard LIVE TOMORROW #SaturdayNight #AEWDynamite 8/7c on TNT. https://t.co/VNRI1U9OtK pic.twitter.com/CM58RO4eHX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2021
Just officially announced by @AEW GM @TonyKhan it will be one-half of #BearCountry @BearBronson (w/ @BearBoulder) taking on the red hot @OfficialEgo #EthanPage (w/ his fellow “ Man of the Year” @ScorpioSky) and It goes down LIVE TOMORROW at 8/7c #SaturdayNight #AEWDynamite on TNT pic.twitter.com/dTgZbS63oV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2021
