Konnan & Tully Blanchard Going Face-to-Face On AEW Dynamite, New Match Announced

June 25, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match and segment for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with Konnan making another appearance for the company. Konnan, the mentor of Santana and Ortiz, will go face-to-face with FTR’s manager Tully Blanchard. Meanwhile, a match between Ethan Page and Bear Bronson was also added to the show. Here’s the updated lineup

* AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (C) vs. Jungle Boy
* Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander
* Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal
* Ethan Page vs. Bear Bronson
* Konnan and Tully Blanchard go face-to-face

