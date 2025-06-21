Konnan Thinks Undertaker Would Be Good Fit For WWE Creative Team

Konnan thinks that The Undertaker would work well as part of the WWE creative team. The AAA booker spoke on the latest Keepin’ It 100 about WWE X AAA Worlds Collide and was asked by Disco Inferno if the Dead Man was at the event.

“Yes,” Konnan said. “I think that — bro, I was running around. I think that Undertaker wants to get into creative. He likes it a lot, and he’s been in — you know, he was in creative at Money in the Bank, he was in the other one. And I think he’s very interested in being part of the creative team.”

He went on to say, “He’d do well, bro. Because I listen to some of his thoughts [on his podcast]. And I agree with him.”

While Undertaker’s in-ring career is over, he’s been active with WWE as a coach on WWE LFG, which starts its second season this weekend. He also co-hosts the Six Feet Under podcast with Michelle McCool, which is now part of WWE’s podcast ventures.

