Konnan Was ‘Underwhelmed’ By WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE brought back Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend, but Konnan says it was a disappointment in his book. The AAA booker spoke on Keepin’ It 100 about the show, noting that it didn’t have the must-see aura it should have

“I was underwhelmed,” he began (per Wrestling Inc). “They didn’t do any promos, they didn’t do any run-ins, they didn’t do anything that would make you want to see, like if you were a new viewer and you hadn’t seen it in a while, anything that would make you want to see ‘Raw.’ Maybe they’re saving everything for Netflix, but I was very underwhelmed.”

The show was main evented Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens, who attacked Rhodes after the match.