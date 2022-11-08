Konnan Calls Out “Unprofessional” Backstage Atmosphere In AEW

Speaking recently on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan addressed what he sees as a failed paradigm backstage for AEW (via Wrestling Inc). The wrestler dropped a few names that he feels might be responsible and seems in favor of a firm hand in backstage management for the company to solve those problems. You can read a highlight from Konnan and listen to the most recent episode below.

On how he thinks AEW should handle the backstage problems: “There’s a very immature, very unprofessional high school attitude that is very prevalent. I just think that if it was Punk, if it’s Jericho, if it’s Moxley, if it’s Danielson, if it’s Arn Anderson, if it’s who it is, they just need to get rid of some people; and the people that want to stay, read them the ground rules.”