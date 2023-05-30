wrestling / News
Konnan Wants to See WWE and AEW Unionize, Thinks Talent Should Get Pensions
May 29, 2023 | Posted by
Konnan would like to see WWE and AEW unionize at last, while also getting pensions. Konnan weighed in on the topic on the latest Keepin’ It 100, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On his desire for a union: “I would unionize the two big companies [WWE and AEW] because it’s a shame. And it’s f**king highway robbery that we don’t have pensions, that we don’t get overtime, that we don’t have workman’s comp. There’s so many things that we get f**ked on.”
On Disco Inferno thinking things were fine the way it was set up: “I didn’t… If football players and basketball players get a pension, why don’t we?”
