Konnan Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Matches, What Advice He Gave Dominik

Speaking with Denise Salcedo for a new interview, Konnan discussed Dominik Mysterio’s WWE run so far and revealed what advice he gave the rookie star. Dominik has had quite the run through WWE this summer, working a feud alongside his father against Seth Rollins, and is set to face Rollins tonight in a steel cage match. Konnan, who is a close friend to the family, talked about Dominik’s matches and his debut being at SummerSlam, as well as what he told Dominik to keep in mind. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On Dominik’s work on WWE TV: “That’s very weird, because I was talking with Rey, his dad, the other day. And I was like, ‘Can you imagine if your first match would have been in Summerslam, or mine? I don’t think we would have done that well.’ But the thing with Dominik is — and you meet people like this all the time. Dominik is really, he doesn’t get nervous, he doesn’t really sweat it. He’s that dude that — even when he was at my house and he was showing me when they caned him and all that. And I was like ‘Bro, you’re ready for your next match?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah.’ But he wasn’t really nervous, like you would expect, you know what I’m saying?

“I would have been super-nervous [debuting at SummerSlam]. I was super-nervous in my first match when I debuted, because I didn’t know what I was doing. And I can’t even imagine debuting at Summerslam. And he did, and he did a good job. Seth Rollins led him to a good match, his dad was outside coaching him. So he kinda had training wheels on, but he’s had three matches and he’s looked good in all three.”

On the advice he’s given Dominik: “Just, you know — this is something Rey has been wanting for a long time. So it was like, ‘Bro, you have no idea.’ Because Rey is the sweetest guy you’ll ever meet. And I was like, ‘Bro, you have such a beautiful dad, and the only thing he ever wanted for you to do was to wrestle. And now you’re giving it to him. Because he didn’t decide to wrestle till like, a couple years ago. He wanted to play football and do other stuff. And I said, ‘Okay, so now there’s a lot of pressure on you. People are gonna expect more because you’re Rey Mysterio Jr. The main thing is to train, and stay humble.’

“So what he did was, he went to Jay Lethal in Florida to train. Then he went to Lance Storm to train. Then he trained with me Phoenix, here in San Diego with his dad and this other guy called B-Boy. And he was just training, and training, and watching tapes. Every time I talked to him you could see he was more serious, and more serious, and working out and watching tapes and asking about matches. And I was like, ‘Okay, this guy is getting the fever. That’s good, that’s real good.’ But my main thing [staying] humble.] And he always tells me, ‘Make sure you keep me humble,’ and I’m like ‘Oh. I will.'”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo’s Instinct Culture with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.