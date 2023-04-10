wrestling / News
Konnan Says He Went Over Time on Rey Mysterio’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Speech
April 10, 2023
Konnan inducted Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania 39, and he says he went over his allotted time. Konnan talked about inducting Mysterio on a recent episode of Keepin It 100, and y9ou can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:
On his induction speech: “I go, ‘there is no way I can properly represent this f**king legend in three minutes.’ The guy goes, ‘let me see if I can get you five.’ I’m thinking, give me five because I’m going to take seven. If I get heat, I get heat, I don’t give a s**t. I’m going to properly introduce my boy.”
On speaking with Triple H backstage: “I don’t want to get into it, but looks like we might have another conversation.”
