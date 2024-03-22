wrestling / News
Konnan On Why He Thinks Cody Rhodes Will Beat Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 40
Konnan believes Cody Rhodes is destined to unseat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and he recently explained why. The AAA booker spoke on Keepin’ It 100 about why he believes Rhodes will win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the April PPV, noting that Rock not being part of the actual match is a factor in his thinking.
“I think the reason [Cody] is gonna win is because I don’t think they would’ve taken Rock out of the picture if Cody wasn’t gonna win,” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). “If he doesn’t win, those same people that were pissed off that Rock was there are going to go ballistic.”
Rock will team with Reigns against Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of the PPV. If Rock and Reigns win, the Rhodes vs. Reigns match will be contested under Bloodline Rules. If Rollins and Rhodes win, the Universal Championship match will have the Bloodline banned from being involved.
