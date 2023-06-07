– During a recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan critiqued the current state of the WWE women’s division. He stated the following on how it’s being booked (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Look at all of them. Natalya’s stale. They put Raquel and Shotzi together after they had Raquel with Liv Morgan … and then they had [her] with Aliyah. Becky [Lynch and] Trish [Stratus are] about the only ones that are getting any real quality storylines. … But they’ve done an atrocious job, and it’s not Bianca’s fault. It’s creative’s fault because she has become stale, you know? I wouldn’t mind her turning heel.”