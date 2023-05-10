– During a recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan speculated on WWE’s handling of Matt Riddle since he returned to TV last month following WrestleMania 39. Riddle ate the pin for his team with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn last Saturday against The Bloodline at WWE Backlash. Below are some highlights WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on WWE’s handling of Riddle since he returned: “Maybe they’re afraid that he might go back to his ways and they’re just like, ‘Alright, right now until you can prove to us that you’re a professional and you are gonna do what we ask to do, this is what’s gonna happen.'”

On Solo Sikoa pinning Riddle at Backlash and his tension with The Bloodline: “Maybe they’re also protecting Solo at the same time and getting him ready for an eventual split up with Roman.”

It was previously rumored that Riddle was pulled from WWE on a Wellness Policy suspension and underwent rehab.