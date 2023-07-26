– During a recent edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed the WWE contract situation for former champion Drew McIntyre. It’s rumored that McIntyre is on the final year of his current WWE contract, which is rumored to expire in early 2024. Below are some highlights of Konnan’s comments (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on Drew McIntyre: “They have the money — give it to him. He looks like a star, acts like a star, comes off like a star, good looking, gives great matches, cuts good promos, and has been in the system a long time. You can use him to draw in f*****g U.K. and the surrounding areas. He has so many plusses. He held the title for a while and did not do a bad job.”

On all the work McIntyre did for WWE during the pandemic: “He was always in there putting in the work, and he did it during a very hard time during the pandemic. Pay the guy. You’ve got the cheese.”