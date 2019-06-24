Konnan Discusses WWE Talent Being Unhappy With The Company, LAX’s Next Steps in Impact

– Konnan spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing wrestlers going public with their issues in WWE, the future of LAX in Impact and more. Highlights are below:

On the LAX vs. Lucha Bros feud: “I motivate them as much as I can; I don’t have to do it as much as I used too. But I used to motivate all four of them in different ways. My whole thing was, this was beautiful and was the end of a beautiful feud. I told all four of them that I was proud of them and I loved them. They are like sons to me.”

On Lucha Bros being unlikely to appear on Impact again: “There’s a good chance that they are on to other things.”

On what’s next for LAX: “I’m not sure because I know we did something with The Rascalz and I don’t know if that’s gonna continue and we did something with The North. So, we have two ways we can go, but there seems to be more tag teams now which is good. I think this week we will probably discuss what the new direction will be … Everybody is picking up their game and competing, but in a really cool way. It’s not like when I first broke into the business where there was a lot of jealousy and cliques. I even saw that in the middle of my career too, but it’s now where everybody helps each other.”

On The Rascalz: “They’re great. Just personally, they’re real cool and super talented. Real cool guys and very talented as you can tell by their 70s Show skits. They’re funny too and that’s good because if you can wrestle and you have some humor about you, which they do, they’re gonna be a very valuable act in the future.”

On if he’s heard from WWE talent that are unhappy with WWE’s creative: “I think we’ve been seeing that little-by-little with people being frustrated with the lack of creativity, direction and upward mobility … There’s so many people that there’s not enough work to go around. You can’t push everybody at the same time and it was counter-productive so they ended up going back over there. I think to myself that it’s good to have competition because there’s another place to work. I just think WWE has way too much talent that they don’t know what to do with and a lot of them are frustrated.”