Konnan Thinks The Young Bucks ‘Don’t Seem Motivated’

In the latest episode of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan criticized The Young Bucks’ work, noting that while they’re still having good matches, they ‘don’t seem motivated.’ He said something similar last month.

He said: “They don’t seem motivated. They just don’t seem motivated the last few months, you know what I’m saying. They still brought it in the ring. But their backstage promos weren’t that good and they just, I don’t know, they’ve kind of become stale.”

This came after Disco Inferno noted that FTR present themselves as top guys while the Bucks, who are EVPs, do not.