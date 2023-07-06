Konnan Thinks The Young Bucks Want To Leave AEW

In the latest episode of the Keepin’ It 100 (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan noted that he believes the Young Bucks want to be in AEW anymore and thinks they could go to WWE.

He said: “They can cut promos. I just don’t think they’re motivated right now. Look at them compared to when the company started — just their body language, attitude, everything … it doesn’t seem like they want to be there. I could be wrong.”

When a fan called them the worst tag team ever, he replied: “That’s a stretch. They’re still building their legacy. They could go to WWE and pop off, you know? They could come in [to WWE] and f—ing tell Cody, ‘Hey, you deserted us.’ Start a storyline there! I would think if WWE brought them in, they would use them wisely because they’re obviously talents.“