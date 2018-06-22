Konnan’s Coming Out of Retirement to Compete in MLW’s Battle Riot

MLW announced today that Konnan is coming out of retirement after undergoing hip replacement surgery to compete in MLW’s Battle Riot. He joins John Morrison, “Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan, ACH, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Teddy Hart, Rich Swann, Pentagon Jr., Jimmy Yuta, Jake Hager, Swoggle, Lance Anoa’i, and “PCO” Pierre Carl Ouellet as confirmed participants. The match is mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, the Battle Riot is a super-sized main event which will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds. There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries! And there will be no disqualifications! Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope. The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is.