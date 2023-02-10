wrestling / News

Konnan’s Health Reportedly Better After Going On Dialysis

February 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
konnan Image Credit: AAA

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Konnan is doing better with his health after going on dialysis. Before that, he had issues with his kidneys that resulted in him losing 70 pounds. He also had lost his sense of taste and was getting only a couple of hours of sleep at night, which made things worse.

However, ever since getting dialysis, the taste and sleep issues have resolved.

