Konnan’s Health Reportedly Better After Going On Dialysis
February 10, 2023
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Konnan is doing better with his health after going on dialysis. Before that, he had issues with his kidneys that resulted in him losing 70 pounds. He also had lost his sense of taste and was getting only a couple of hours of sleep at night, which made things worse.
However, ever since getting dialysis, the taste and sleep issues have resolved.
