Konosuke Takeshita Announces He Is Returning To Japan

August 13, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Konosuke Takeshita Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Konosuke Takeshita announced that his excursion to America is over and he will be returning to Japan. Takeshita has worked for AEW and several independent promotions for the past four months.

He wrote: “Today I am leaving America. I have so many great memories of the last 4 months. Thank you all for being so nice to me.

