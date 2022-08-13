wrestling / News
Konosuke Takeshita Announces He Is Returning To Japan
August 13, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Konosuke Takeshita announced that his excursion to America is over and he will be returning to Japan. Takeshita has worked for AEW and several independent promotions for the past four months.
He wrote: “Today I am leaving America. I have so many great memories of the last 4 months. Thank you all for being so nice to me.”
Today I am leaving America. I have so many great memories of the last 4 months. Thank you all for being so nice to me. @AEW pic.twitter.com/XQwkNlI6oo
— Konosuke Takeshita 竹下幸之介 (@Takesoup) August 12, 2022