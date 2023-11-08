Konosuke Takeshita On Facing Chris Jericho In DDT, Wanted To Repay DDT For Sending Him To US

Konosuke Takeshita will face Chris Jericho at DDT Ultimate Party 2023 this weekend, and he recently talked about wanting to bring Jericho to DDT Pro and more. Takeshita spoke with DDT Pro’s website for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (translation via DeepL):

On facing Jericho in DDT: “First of all, I wanted to fight Jericho in a singles match when I became a member of AEW. I had reached the point where I could imagine myself doing that in the AEW ring, but I wanted to fulfill that in the DDT ring. In the past, DDT has done things like parodying WWE Superstars, but when I think back to the beginning of the organization, it was unthinkable to have an active Superstar in the ring, not just an impersonator, so it was a secret ambition of mine to make it a reality. I felt a sense of accomplishment when I saw it come true…. So when I felt the reaction at that moment, I was honestly happy.”

On his career run over the last year-plus: “It was a very long year for me. One of my missions was to keep in touch with Jericho. I have been doing that since I became affiliated, and it has been one year. Now, let me tell you why I chose Jericho in the first place. Before I became a member of AEW, I came to the U.S. from DDT in April of last year, and I was there for about four months as a warrior trainee, and I completed those four months, but…I wonder if this is something that is reaching the fans in Japan. I had gained recognition in the U.S., but there were times when I wondered if I was giving back to DDT. At that time, Jericho tweeted that I was a ‘future world champion,’ and when I saw that, I felt like I was rewarded for the hardest four months of my 11-year wrestling career.

“At the same time, I thought, if he said that, there must be something I can do with Jericho that no one has done yet…Jericho came to Japan several times after he became a world superstar, and he was always in a very special guest position, wasn’t he? I think I could fight him now as an equal. I thought that if we were in the ring, instead of superstar vs. DDT hopeful Konosuke Takeshita, we could really go at it on an even footing. Of course, it would be a hot topic in the U.S., but what I could do in DDT would be a way to repay DDT for sending me to the U.S. I wanted to do that, and that’s what I did. That is what solidified my desire to bring Chris Jericho to DDT.”