Konosuke Takeshita Comments On A Possible Match With Kota Ibushi

In an interview with DDT Pro Wrestling’s official website (Via Fightful), Konosuke Takeshita spoke about a possible match between himself and Kota Ibushi, which he said can happen ‘any time’.

He said: “Anytime is fine with me. But realistically, the only ring where we can have such a match is AEW. In that sense, it is a dream come true, because AEW is an organization where dream matches are commonplace.So, Japanese fans, please save your money and come to the U.S. to see this event.I want DDT fans to experience the atmosphere here. If I really like Ibushi, I’ll do it in any ring in Japan or the U.S. If Mr. Takagi sees that and gets passionate about it and says, ‘Okay, let’s do it in DDT, too!’ I’ll go back to Japan. But I have made the decision to put my life on the line, and as a result, I am here now.That’s why I want everyone…wrestlers, organizations, and fans to take action.I want everyone to experience that by taking action, a path will open up.I still want DDT to take a risky challenge for Sanshiro Takagi. Of course, there may be a big risk in calling Jericho, but by doing it with me, it won’t be that risk, so you can rest assured that Takagi will see it.“