Konosuke Takeshita Says He Contacted AEW On His Own, Hopes To Return This Year

DDT Pro’s Konosuke Takeshita has revealed that he reached out to AEW for his appearances there and hopes to be back this year. Takeshita, who has made a couple of appearances with the company, spoke with Tokyo Sports and said that he reached out on his own volition for his appearances in April of last year.

“2020 was a tough time for me personally,” he said. “There are many injuries. So at the end of 20 years, I decided that ’21 years should be a moving year’ and passed the year. So I contacted AEW at my own discretion without telling the company.”

When asked about his potential return he said, “The world is wide. Aim for a TV show at AEW this year. I think I can get involved in the top front if I have a chance. I think it’s okay to go as the champion of KO-D, so I have the feeling of a title match in the United States.”

Takeshita was asked about potentially appearing for WWE and said, “To be honest, I’m less interested in WWE. At that time, there was only WWE in “Major League”. No doubt, AEW is the most attractive professional wrestler right now.”