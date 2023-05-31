Konosuke Takeshita & Don Callis To Speak on AEW Dynamite

Konosuke Takeshita will address his turn at Double or Nothing on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Takeshita, who helped the Blackpool Combat Club beat The Elite at Anarchy in the Arena, will speak along with Don Callis on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for tomorrow’s episode is:

* Chris Jericho and Saraya vs. Adam Cole and Britt Baker

* We’ll hear from Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis