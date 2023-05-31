wrestling / News
Konosuke Takeshita & Don Callis To Speak on AEW Dynamite
Konosuke Takeshita will address his turn at Double or Nothing on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Takeshita, who helped the Blackpool Combat Club beat The Elite at Anarchy in the Arena, will speak along with Don Callis on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for tomorrow’s episode is:
* Chris Jericho and Saraya vs. Adam Cole and Britt Baker
* We’ll hear from Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis
TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from San Diego at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork, we’ll hear from @thedoncallis & @takesoup for the first time since the shocking conclusion of Anarchy in the Arena at #AEWDoN!
Don't miss #AEWDynamite on TBS live tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/ylq7c3aFXX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2023
