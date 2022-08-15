Konosuke Takeshita Has No Interest In WWE, Hopes To Return To AEW

As previously reported, Konosuke Takeshita has ended his excursion in America and is headed back to Japan. In an interview with Cultaholic, Takeshita said that he has no interest in going to WWE and hopes to return to AEW. He noted that he could be back in the US as early as October.

He said: “To be honest, now I’m not interested in WWE. My next goal is more fights in AEW I hope. So I have to go to back to Japan in August and September. Maybe, not decided yet, I hope I go back to America in October. Then if I stay in the US I can come to the UK more times. From Japan to the UK is so far but US to UK is maybe seven hours. It’s possible.“