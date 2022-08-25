Konosuke Takeshita Hopes To Return To US Soon, Wants To Make His Living There

Konosuke Takeshita says that he’s hoping to return to the US soon, as his goal is to make his living in the country. Takeshita, who has returned to Japan after he spent most of this year in the US competing for AEW and independent companies, spoke with Wrestling Republic courtesy of a translator before Starrcade V, per Fightful:

On Takeshita’s wanting to work in the US: “He didn’t mean to do an excursion. His goal is to move here and make his living by wrestling here. This is not an excursion. He might have to go back to Japan eventually, but he didn’t mean it. This is not an excursion for him. He tried to come here, move here, make a living on his own by wrestling. That’s why he chose AEW.”

On wanting to return to the US: “I hope to return to the US, ASAP. Maybe October or November. I hope so. I have to talk with DDT.”