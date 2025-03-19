wrestling / News
Konosuke Takeshita To Make House of Glory Debut At HOG Isolation
Konosuke Takeshita is heading to House of Glory, with the AEW International Champion set to appear at HOG Isolation. HOG announced the news on Wednesday after it was reported by Fightful. The show takes place in New York City on April 25th and streams on Triller TV.
The full announcement by House of Glory reads:
Takeshita Debuts At HOG April 25th!
House of Glory officials have announced a huge debut for Friday April 25th at ISOLATION. The event will stream live from the NYC Arena on TrillerTV.
AEW star Konosuke Takeshita will make his HOG debut and rare NYC appearance. The former AEW International Champion and current NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion is one of the biggest stars in wrestling today.
Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $25.