Konosuke Takeshita Interferes In Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet Match On AEW Dynamite

Konosuke Takeshita made his presence known on AEW Dynamite, interfering in Will Ospreay and Ricochet’s match. Ospreay defended the AEW International Championship against Ricochet on Wednesday’s show, which was restarted after both men pinned each other. The match ended soon after when Takeshita attacked Ospreay, resulting in a DQ.

After the match, Takeshita attacked both men and held the International Championship in the air over the two men. You can see clips from the match below:

.@tonykhan saves the day by avoiding a controversial draw between Ricochet and Will Ospreay!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/FWGaTSUXn7 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 3, 2024