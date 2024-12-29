wrestling / News
Konosuke Takeshita Retains International Title At AEW Worlds End
Konosuke Takeshita is still your AEW International Champion, defeating Powerhouse Hobbs to retain the title at AEW Worlds End. The Callis Family member defeated Hobbs on Saturday’s PPV to retain his title, focusing on Hobbs’ knee for most of the match. He picked up the win after a guillotine into a Raging Fire Bomb for the pinfall.
Takeshita’s title reign stands at 78 days, having won the title from Will Ospreay at AEW WrestleDream. Highlights from the match are below:
