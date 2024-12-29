Konosuke Takeshita Retains International Title At AEW Worlds End

Konosuke Takeshita is still your AEW International Champion, defeating Powerhouse Hobbs to retain the title at AEW Worlds End. The Callis Family member defeated Hobbs on Saturday’s PPV to retain his title, focusing on Hobbs’ knee for most of the match. He picked up the win after a guillotine into a Raging Fire Bomb for the pinfall.

Takeshita’s title reign stands at 78 days, having won the title from Will Ospreay at AEW WrestleDream. Highlights from the match are below:

The POWERHOUSE has arrived! And he's looking to leave Worlds End with gold around his waist! Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj @true_willie_hobbs pic.twitter.com/Ki3SLwhKmk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024

The International Champion Konosuke Takeshita is out to prove why he is The ALPHA of AEW! Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj @takesoup pic.twitter.com/Sgi1eCE2qh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024

Powerhouse Hobbs with the shoulder tackle sending Takeshita into next week! Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj @takesoup | @true_willie_hobbs | @thedoncallis pic.twitter.com/3cVijYqVjX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024

Takeshita going toe-to-toe with the Powerhouse at his own game! Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj @takesoup | @true_willie_hobbs pic.twitter.com/X67vWDQcBc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024

Hobbs and Takeshita both looking for that knockout blow RIGHT NOW! Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj @takesoup | @true_willie_hobbs pic.twitter.com/Bj1YtEsOyH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024