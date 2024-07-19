Konosuke Takeshita Is Looking Forward To Competing In NJPW G1 Climax 34

Konosuke Takeshita is part of the NJPW G1 Climax 34, and he recently discussed competing in the tournament and more. Takeshita spoke with NJPW ahead of the tournament’s kickoff on Saturday and spoke about being part of the G1 Climax for the first time.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Takeshita said (per Fightful). “I’ve been wrestling 13 years now, but I was a fan before that, and the first wrestling I remember was right when Antonio Inoki was retiring- I was about two or three. We had a ton of Inoki tapes in the house. When I was little, we’d go to the rental store, and I’d always get a Kamen Rider or Ultraman tape. My dad was an Inoki fan and he’d get these Inoki videos. When he was watching I asked him ‘who’s that guy?’ and he’d say he was stronger than Kamen Rider and Ultraman put together. That’s when I became a wrestling fan, so NJPW was my way in. From there I got into the majors, the indies, Japan, America, Mexico, just all the wrestling I could watch. NJPW wise, it would have been when Yuji Nagata was champion.”

He continued, “To a heavyweight wrestler, having that G1 experience is a big difference maker. After my name was announced, the AEW wrestlers that have done it all told me how this is the toughest tour in professional wrestling. I’m definitely looking forward to the experience.”

Takeshita is competing in the B Block of this year’s tournament.